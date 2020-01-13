Multi-million dollar building and property condemned on Jacksonville’s riverfront

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The long-vacant Berkman II property on Jacksonville’s riverfront is slated for demolition. News4Jax learned the fate of the multi-million dollar development Sunday when several notices were posted.

According to the sign (pictured), the notice was posted on Friday, January 10. The sign reads “This building is subject to demolition. Human habitation prohibited.”

As recently as 2019, there was a lot hope for this structure and property. A development company, 500 East Bay LLC, that was to turn the never-occupied, unfinished Berkman Plaza II tower into a resort. Instead, it withdrew its $112-million development contract with the city last April.

At the time, a spokesperson for the city sited several issues including, the unfortunate loss of the historic USS Adams Museum and contamination of the land, forced the developer to change its plans to develop the Northbank Riverwalk property.

The developer did say it still wanted to build a “right size hotel” and residential space at the site, but the deal would have to be renegotiated.

Work stopped on the project in 2007 after a garage under construction collapsed, killing one person and injuring several others.