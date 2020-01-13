72ºF

Neighbors say a teenager died in shooting near downtown Jacksonville

JSO investigating scene on Bridier Street

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

Maggie Lorenz, Multi-media journalist

JSO investigates a scene on Bridier Street where neighbors tell News4Jax a teenager died in a shooting. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a situation on Bridier Street just before 7 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting.

News4Jax reporter Maggie Lorenz also arrived on scene and spoke with neighbors.

They said a teenager died from gunshot wounds, but did not know exactly how old the victim was.

The shooting happened at Oakland Terrace Apartments, according to authorities. They said they are searching for any videos of the incident or any witnesses.

There is no information on a suspect.

At this time details are scarce as JSO continues the investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more.

