Navy captain charged in cover-up on base takes the stand in his own defense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The former commanding officer of Guantanamo Bay Naval Base who is accused of a coverup after the death of an employee on base took the stand Tuesday morning to testify in his own defense. The move was not completely unexpected, but as of Monday, it was unclear if John Nettleton would share his version of the events that happened during an alcohol-fueled night in January 2015.

Nettleton was in charge of the naval base in 2015 when Christopher Tur, a civilian employee at the Naval Exchange there, was found dead in the bay. Investigators with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) said Nettleton and Tur got in a fight over an affair with Tur’s wife the night before.

MORE: Sex, lies, lust at center of former Gitmo commander’s trial in Jacksonville

MORE: Navy admirals: Former GITMO commander never gave full story surrounding civilan’s death

MORE: Possible surprise witness coming in trial of Navy captain charged in deadly coverup

On Tuesday, Nettleton admitted on the stand that he slept with Tur’s wife, Lara Sabinosh Tur, one time in 2014 and gave his account of a fight with Tur that happened before he was reported missing.

Nettleton testified that following a night of drinking at a nearby bar, he returned to his home and talked to his daughter. The next thing he remembered, he said, was Tur standing over him and saying “Wake up Marine.” Nettleton assumed he was knocked out, he testified, but said he didn’t remember Tur coming into the house.

Nettleton said a drunk Tur then confronted him about sleeping with his wife and eventually the two got into a fight. Nettleton said he punched Tur in the nose and Tur started bleeding.

Nettleton said when things calmed down, he helped Tur clean himself up then went upstairs to comfort his daughter. When he came back down, Tur was gone, Nettleton said.

It’s unclear what happened to Tur next. Following a base-wide search, Tur was found floating in the bay two days later.

Defense lawyers asked Nettleton why he didn’t call security following the fight.

“If I would have called security on Chris, it would have been one of those things where he would have been fired,” Nettleton testified.

Dr. Christopher Gordon, a forensic pathologist with the military who conducted an autopsy on Tur in Guantanamo Bay after his body was found floating in the water, testified Monday that he found a bruise on Tur’s forehead, a small cut under his eyebrow, a bruise on his chest and four broken ribs. Toxicology results determined Tur’s blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal driving limit at 0.26. Lab results also found high levels of the anti-depressant Prozac in his blood, a level that Dr. Gordon said could be fatal and could have contributed to drowning when paired with alcohol.

Dr. Gordon said he initially thought Tur’s death could have been a suicide but said there’s is no way he could certify that because there are no witnesses.

Turs’ death was classified as undetermined and Nettleton has not been charged with Tur’s death.

Tuesday’s testimony follows a week of testimony from top Naval officials, NCIS investigators and Nettleton’s daughter.

After a lunch break Tuesday afternoon, Nettleton was expected to testify about the hours that followed the fight. Two Navy admirals previously testified that as crews began to search for Tur, Nettleton never told them about the fight with Tur the night before or the affair with Tur’s wife.

The defense is expected to rest following Nettleton’s testimony.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.