Military helicopter makes emergency landing at Middleburg Elementary

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A military helicopter made an emergency landing Tuesday evening at Middleburg Elementary School, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the helicopter experienced a mechanical issue and landed safely just before 7:30 p.m. on the grounds of the school on Main Street, off Blanding Boulevard.

According to the Clay County District Schools Police Department, there were no reports of injuries.

It’s unclear how many people were on board the helicopter.