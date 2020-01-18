Nearly demolished: Here’s what’s left of The Jacksonville Landing

On Jan. 18, only the structure of what used to be The Landing's main entrance was still visible from the street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The final pieces of The Jacksonville Landing have nearly fallen.

Crews began to tear down the final building on Friday. Fionn MacCool’s and Koja Sushi were the last tenants in the building.

On Jan. 6, the Riverwalk closed so workers could begin tearing down the last building, and it will remain closed until further notice.

RELATED: Only 1 building left standing at Jacksonville Landing | Here’s how you can own a piece of The Landing

The only main structure that was still visible from the road on Saturday was an awning that stood over what used to be the entrance to the mall area.

Over the years, more and more businesses packed up and moved out, and in August 2018 a gunman opened fire during a video game tournament inside a restaurant, killing two before turning the gun on himself.

After a legal back-and-forth between the city, which owns the property, and Tony Sleiman’s company, which had leased the property for 15 years, the city took over the buildings last February as part of a $15 million settlement that broke Sleiman Enterprise’s lease with the city.

The City Council approved the deal, which also included $1.5 million to demolish the riverfront mall and another $1.5 million to buy out long-term leases from stores and restaurants.

Crews started the demolition in October.

Mayor Lenny Curry’s office said after the demolition is complete, the site will be cleaned up into greenspace for now. Later this month, the city plans to ask for proposals from developers to determine how the site should be developed.