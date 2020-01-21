FBI searching landfill in connection with Clay County woman’s disappearance

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – FBI agents are searching a Georgia landfill Tuesday in connection with the disappearance of a 65-year-old Clay County woman who has been missing since October.

According to Clay County authorities, a contractor Susan Mauldin hired to install tiles in her Fleming Island home, 44-year-old Corey Binderim, is considered a person of interest in connection with her disappearance.

Binderim is behind bars in the Duval County jail on a forgery charge unrelated to Mauldin’s case.

Mauldin has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 23.

An FBI spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday that an evidence response team from Jacksonville was conducting a search at the Chesser Island Road landfill in support of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigation into Mauldin’s disappearance.

The search began Tuesday and includes investigators from the Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office.

The Chesser Island Road Landfill is where Clay County Sheriff’s Office detectives found the body of 7-year-old Somer Thompson in 2009. It’s also where the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office searched for the body of Joleen Cummings in 2018 without success.

Nearly two dozen longtime friends and neighbors of Mauldin have been hoping for answers in her disappearance.

“I was probably the last person to have any conversation with her,” Mauldin’s friend, Joy Strickland, told News4Jax earlier this month. “My husband was very ill in the hospital and on Wednesday night she messaged me wanting to know how he was. We did message back and forth about his health.”

Strickland said that was around 9 p.m. Oct. 23.

“Nobody saw her again or heard from her after that point," Strickland said.

“She is not the kind of person to disappear without reason," Irene Strickland said. "She always told everybody if she was going to England or out of town. We were always aware when she was going to take a trip.”

Mauldin’s husband passed away years ago and she has no relatives in the U.S. Her friends say they are all she has.