Jacksonville police officer involved in shooting on Harts Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A police officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday night on Harts Road on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said no officers were injured and that a suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment. It said that more information would be forthcoming.
Officers were spotted near the Hampton Ridge Apartments.
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.
