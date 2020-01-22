Study: Jacksonville International is 2nd fastest growing airport in US

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) is the second fastest growing airport in the nation, according to a data study on passenger traffic.

The results of the study, which were posted Tuesday on upgradedpoints.com, crunched the numbers from the 100 largest airports in the nation to find the 15 fastest growing airports by growth of passengers using data over a 10-year period.

According to the research, Jacksonville International had 16.05% growth from 2018 to 2017. The data shows 3,135,508 passengers moved through JAX in 2018, compared to 2,701,861 in 2017.

Researchers pointed to budget airlines like Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines adding flights to Jacksonville as a reason for some of the additional traffic.

Nashville International Airport was said to be the fastest growing airport in the United States, with a growth of 16.15% year-over-year. Pensacola International Airport came in third place on the list, seeing year-over-year growth of 15.83%.

Click here for the full results of the study. The research also lists the six fastest declining airports.