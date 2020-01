JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The death of former Jacksonville Mayor Jake Godbold drew emotional reactions Thursday from some of the city and state leaders who knew him best.

Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci called Godbold a father figure in a statement to News4Jax.

I am terribly broken-hearted to hear of Jakes’s passing. Jake Godbold He was like the last political link to my father. He and I were very close and I loved him very much. He was Jacksonville’s greatest patriarch and statesman and will be missed forever. The last few years I have loved him like a father and he treated me like a son. I express my sincerest sympathy and love to his family that he so loved. Matt Carlucci, City Council member

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry also released a statement shortly after the news of Godbold’s death broke.

Jake Godbold’s years of public service in Jacksonville will be remembered for decades to come. I have long admired his love and dedication to our City, specifically his support of our senior citizens. His work to help expand small business in Jacksonville was only matched by his passion for big projects in downtown. The Skyway, Southbank Riverwalk, Convention Center and numerous other projects and venues are a result of his dedication to help Jacksonville grow and thrive. I appreciate his support of my pension reform which is important for the future of our city. I’m very saddened to hear of Mayor Godbold’s passing and my thoughts and prayers are with his family. Lenny Curry, Jacksonville Mayor

U.S. Congressman John Rutherford offered his condolences on Twitter.

My heartfelt condolences to the Godbold family and all who had the pleasure to know him. Mayor Godbold was a tremendous leader in our community and a force for good. He will be greatly missed. https://t.co/cUvZ8Hgbzr — Rep. John Rutherford (@RepRutherfordFL) January 23, 2020

