Former Jacksonville Mayor Jake Godbold dies at 86

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jake Godbold, Jacksonville’s colorful and sometimes controversial mayor from 1978 to 1987, has died.

Family and previous mayors confirm to News4Jax that Godbold died at home on Thursday. He was 86 years old.

“Jake Godbold’s years of public service in Jacksonville will be remembered for decades to come,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said. “I have long admired his love and dedication to our city, specifically his support of our senior citizens. His work to help expand small business in Jacksonville was only matched by his passion for big projects in downtown. The Skyway, Southbank Riverwalk, Convention Center and numerous other projects and venues are a result of his dedication to help Jacksonville grow and thrive. I appreciate his support of my pension reform which is important for the future of our city. I’m very saddened to hear of Mayor Godbold’s passing and my thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

“I am terribly broken-hearted to hear of Jake’s passing,” City Council member Matt Carlucci said. “He was like the last political link to my father. He and I were very close and I loved him very much. He was Jacksonville’s greatest patriarch and statesman and will be missed forever. The last few years I have loved him like a father and he treated me like a son. I express my sincerest sympathy and love to his family that he so loved.”

Godbold was elected to Jacksonville City Council in 1967, just after the consolidation of the city with Duval County, and served for 11 years before becoming mayor when Mayor Hans Tanzler announced he would be resigning his position for governor.

Godbold was appointed to take his place for the last six months of the term. He was elected in 1979 and re-elected in 1983.

During his time as mayor Godbold initiated a number of brick-and-mortar projects to revitalize the city’s failing downtown.

He initiated the efforts to secure an NFL team, started the Jacksonville Jazz Festival, initiated the construction of the Jacksonville Landing and the Southbank Riverwalk and saved the Union Station train terminal by turning it into Jacksonville’s convention center.

His “creative” use of bond financing meant eight years of capital construction projects by the city.

“We had a tremendous downtown development period,” Godbold once told me. "I believe they referred to it as ‘The Billion Dollar Decade’ -- a tremendous amount of new construction.”

During his final years in office, a grand jury did investigate accusations of improprieties during the rapid expansion. No favoritism or other wrongdoing was ever found, but four of the mayor’s associates did serve time for unrelated offenses.

“I’m sorry about that. It caused a horrible time in my life,” Godbold said.

Despite the way his second term ended, Godbold ran for mayor again a decade later and responded to those who questioned his integrity.

“I will not back up to any man, you or anybody else when it comes to integrity. I am very proud of being a family man, being a good citizen, paying my taxes,” he said at the time.

Godbold got 49% of the vote in 1995, losing a close race to John Delaney, who became the city’s first Republican mayor since Reconstruction.

Goldbold never ran for public office again, continued working tirelessly for various causes for the public good, including prevention of domestic violence in memory of his murdered sister-in-law, Barbara Ann Campbell.

Of all the tributes he received since leaving office, having a fireboat named in his honor may have been Godbold’s favorite.

“It’s a big thrill to see this boat with my name on it, you know, going up and down the river," he told News4Jax a few years back. "I love the river, I love the fire department, I love Jacksonville, so it is a great partnership.”

One of Godbold’s first priorities in elected office was to help the city’s outdated and underpaid fire department become a modern, professional, state-of-the-art unit.

“To be associated with a group like these men and women here at this fire department is just an honor and I’m very proud of them," he said.

Godbold was proud to have grown up in public housing yet rose to hold the top office in the city.

“To know that some kid that lives on the Northside raised in a project can grow up to be president of the council and mayor of the city of Jacksonville,” Godbold said. “I think these young boys coming up today and these young girls coming up today, all they got to do is look at me and say, ‘Hell, if he can do it, we can, too.’”

If one thing stands out above all the rest about Godbold, it was his love of people -- all people, and especially the people of this city. His legacy can be summed up with this: he was always thinking of others.