Hightide Burrito opens second location in Ortega

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Riding the wave of its popularity in San Marco, Hightide Burrito Co. is ready to make a splash in the Ortega neighborhood.

The Jacksonville-based, fast-casual burrito joint recently opened a new location at Sadler Point Marina at 4591 Lakeside Drive just a few doors down from The Loop restaurant.

Regulars will still be able to enjoy their favorites – like the 904 and Hightide burritos – along with some brand new additions to the menu.

The new location, which features a bar and spacious outdoor patio, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For a limited time only, customers can score $3 off their first online order with the promo code Ortega. The offer is valid until Jan. 31.