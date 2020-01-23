55ºF

Local News

In 1984, Jake Godbold called out Donald Trump at the Gator Bowl

Former Jacksonville Mayor Jake Godbold had memorable interactions with Donald Trump before he was president

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tom Wills interviewed Jake Godbold at the stadium during the Jaguars' playoff run after the 2017 season.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As word spread that former Jacksonville Mayor Jake Godbold died at his home Thursday, so too did the stories of his outspoken personality.

Friends and colleagues who spoke to News4Jax and posted on social media described Godbold as colorful and controversial, and one anecdote from his 2019 biography goes a long way to back that up.

In “Jake!”, a collection of stories about Godbold written by former Florida Times-Union journalist and friend Mike Tolbert, Tolbert recounts a 1984 interaction with now-President Donald Trump.

Here’s an excerpt from the book:

But the relationship with Trump wasn’t always contentious, as evidenced by another passage in the book.

To learn more about the fascinating life of Jacksonville’s transformative mayor, “Jake!” is available on Amazon.

