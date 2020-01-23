New pizza joint in 5 Points will make you feel like you’re eating in a cave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – “Pizza Cave!” just opened in the Historic 5 Points area and the color-changing art will blow your mind.

Movement Magazine was present during the “Pizza Cave!” soft-opening and raved about the artwork, food and more.

“This isn’t just a pizza joint, its an experience, and a damn delicious one,” a post by Magazine Movement said. “Featuring a selection of the food you may already know and love from the Cinema side, specifically the PIZZA!”

The owners of Sun-Ray Cinema opened the new restaurant just two doors down from the movie theater.

“Pizza Cave will be serving the theater’s ‘entire existing menu plus a few a few options that are logistically too difficult to serve in a movie theater setting in the dark in a row with other people,’” David-Massett told The Times-Union.

They will serve vegan dishes and amazing pizza.

Address: 1018 Park St. Jacksonville, Florida 32204

Sign is finished. Thx @shaunthurston for the gorgeous painting @amesploss for taking the super hi-res photo of the... Posted by PIZZA CAVE_5pts on Sunday, December 8, 2019

First Look at PIZZA CAVE_5pts! #gojax #yummy #eats Posted by Movement Magazine on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Anyone wanna eat some food in a cave? A softish opening begins tomorrow(1/22) at 2p in the Pizza Cave! Just gaze on ... Posted by PIZZA CAVE_5pts on Tuesday, January 21, 2020

It’s Pizza Cave! time. Well, not right this second but at 2pm till 10pm today! Posted by PIZZA CAVE_5pts on Wednesday, January 22, 2020