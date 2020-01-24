Planning Commission approves San Marco apartment development
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Planning Commission on Thursday approved the Park Place at San Marco apartment development on the property being sold by South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church.
There was pushback from the community on the initial scope of the project. The developers reduced the number of apartments from 144 to 133, and it would be a two-story parking garage instead of a four-story garage.
The plan goes to the City Council next.
