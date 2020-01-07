City of Jacksonville inches forward on planned San Marco Publix

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A project nearly two decades in the making will take a little longer to complete. The project to build a Publix in San Marco was originally designed as a 57,000 square foot structure. The current plan, calling for a 62,000 square feet structure but fewer residential units, with be reviewed Tuesday by the city’s Land Use and Zoning Committee.

The latest plan shows the Publix grocery on the second floor and a parking garage on the first. San Marco residents have been eager to welcome Publix in the area, with some reaching out to urge the developers to build while others behind a “Let’s Get It Right” campaign urging responsible, smart growth.

News4Jax was there in October when a town meeting was held for neighbors to come and view the development plans. At that time, the project had also included several residential buildings with hundreds of units, but a revised plan shows that part of the project scaled back significantly. The plan now shows a residential area with a maximum of 35 apartment units-- a giant step down from the original, 280 apartments.

More changes could be on the way after Tuesday’s land-use hearing, which is expected to discuss the plan for the San Marco development at 1 p.m.