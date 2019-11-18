Is there too much growth in San Marco?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Planning Commission will soon be taking up the San Marco Publix development.

The grocery store has been in the works for more than a decade. Area residents have been waiting for it, but there’s growing concern that there’s too much growth in San Marco.

The two-story Publix grocery store and parking garage would be built first, with 20 to 35 townhomes projected to follow. The Planning Commission will take it up Dec. 5.

Last month, ground was broken on the San Marco Crossing apartment complex, which will have 500 units. South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church is selling three-quarters of its campus to a company that plans almost 150 apartment units, and another parking garage.

Around San Marco, there have been bright orange signs telling residents of upcoming hearings on the development plans. But now there are other signs popping up from the group Right Size San Marco, with its message, “Let’s get it right.”

The group is a coalition of residents, families and business owners who want responsible, smart growth in San Marco. Its members worry all the development will create more congestion, lower property values, reduce green space and erode the character of San Marco.