14-year-old dead after Palm Coast crash involving motorcycle
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A teenager is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday evening in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred on Blare Castle Drive at about 7:31 p.m. Thursday.
A Suzuki motorcycle was heading east on Blare Castle Drive. Officials said the driver of the motorcycle, a 20-year old man, drove off the road while going around a curve. Troopers said the 14-year-old passenger, Logan Goodman, died in the crash.
The 20-year-old man was said to have serious injuries.
