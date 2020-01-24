14-year-old dead after Palm Coast crash involving motorcycle

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A teenager is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday evening in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on Blare Castle Drive at about 7:31 p.m. Thursday.

A Suzuki motorcycle was heading east on Blare Castle Drive. Officials said the driver of the motorcycle, a 20-year old man, drove off the road while going around a curve. Troopers said the 14-year-old passenger, Logan Goodman, died in the crash.

The 20-year-old man was said to have serious injuries.