Woman abducted overnight found; search continues for suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman abducted at gunpoint from her Lake Forest home early Saturday morning was located, according to police. The search continues for a suspect: Tyrone Davis, 34.

There’s no word on where and how the woman was found, but police said she is safe.

Officers believe Davis broke into the woman’s home in the area of West Edgewood Avenue and Moncrief Road in the early morning hours. Police said he entered through a rear window. Once inside he displayed a black handgun before dragging the woman by her hair out of the house and into an unknown vehicle. That vehicle then fled the scene.

Anyone with any information on the location of Davis is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. You can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000 by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.