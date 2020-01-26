Overnight detours planned for Airport Road & Airport Center Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a traffic alert for drivers traveling to and from the Jacksonville Airport between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

As part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Airport Road and Interstate 95 interchange improvements project, a detours of eastbound and westbound Airport Road and Airport Center Drive is scheduled from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Morning for overhead sign work.

Drivers traveling west on Airport Center Drive who wish to continue to Airport Road will be detoured south on U.S. 17 (Main Street), where they will take a right onto Cole Road West, a right on Cole Road and another right onto Duval Road to continue to Airport Road.

Drivers traveling north on I-95 who wish to take the Airport Road west exit will continue on I-95 north to the Pecan Park Road exit, turn left on Pecan Park Road and make another left on the I-95 south ramp to continue to the Airport Road exit.

Drivers traveling east on Airport Road will take the I-95 south ramp to join motorists already on I-95 south. Drivers will then take the flyover to the I-295 East Beltway to the U.S. 17 (Main Street) exit, where they can take a right on U.S. 17 to continue to Max Leggett Parkway.

The $11 million project is expected to be completed in spring 2020.

For up-to-date information regarding construction projects, visit www.nflroads.com or contact FDOT at 904-831-FDOT.