9-year-old arrested for stabbing 5-year-old multiple times in Florida, police say

OCALA, Fla. – A 9-year-old Ocala boy faces attempted murder charges in the stabbing of his 9-year-old sister, according to police.

The stabbing happened Monday afternoon at the Berkeley Pointe Apartments east of Silver Springs Boulevard and west of 25th Avenue in Ocala.

The girl was airlifted to Shands Hospital in Gainesville with multiple stab wounds, according to Ocala police. An update on her condition is not currently available.

Police said the mother of the children told officers she left the children alone while she went to get the mail. When she returned home, she said she walked into a room and saw her son stabbing his sister with a kitchen knife, according to authorities.

The mom said she was able to grab the knife away from the boy, according to police, who added that the boy ran away. He was found hiding in a maintenance shed on the property, police said.

Investigators said the 9-year-old told police he wanted to kill his sister. The boy told officers the thought to kill her entered his mind two days ago, according to an arrest affidavit.

News4Jax is not releasing the boy’s name because of his age.