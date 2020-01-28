Man paralyzed after Westside burglary leads to gunfire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who has been charged with attempted murder after a burglary in progress led to an exchange of gunfire is held under guard at Orange Park Medical Center.

Investigators said James Kirk, 31, was paralyzed in his lower body after a gunfight with a property owner on Ricker Road when a bullet got lodged in his spine. In addition to attempted murder, Kirk is also charged with armed burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to an incident report, the owner saw a pickup truck parked in the driveway and lights moving around in a vacant house. The owner approached the truck and asked a woman sitting inside what she was doing. She told the owner that she had permission to be there.

Investigators said the woman was told to stay put, and the property owner went toward the house, gun in hand. The incident report said the woman in the truck began honking the horn, and the man came out, which led to the gun battle.

After the shots were fired, investigators said, the woman dragged the man into the truck and sped off.

Kirk was given a $500,000 bond.