Police: Stolen SUV crashes on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A stolen SUV crashed late Thursday morning on the city’s Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The Honda CR-V crashed sometime before noon at the corner of Firestone and Wheat roads, just west of Interstate 295. Police set up a wide perimeter spanning a couple of square miles on the east and west side on I-295. Police cruisers and Florida Highway Patrol vehicles could also be seen lining the roadway and I-295.

A JSO lieutenant on scene confirmed the SUV that crashed was stolen. The lieutenant also told News4Jax that the vehicle was used in another violent crime, which is why police are putting so much effort and so many resources into locating the suspect, who ran off after the crash.

According to witnesses, police were following an SUV speeding down Firestone Road before the SUV crashed into an electric pole about 11 a.m.

“He came down flying on Firestone and had to be doing an 80 or 90 mph and he just crashed into that pole electric pole right there,” said a man who owns the nearby Rainbow Food Store. “(Police) came out, drawing their guns and all of that, but he just took off running.”

According to the lieutenant, the suspect is known to JSO.