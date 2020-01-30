Video shows small fire burning building at Fletcher High School

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – No one was hurt Thursday after a small fire burned a building on the campus of Fletcher High School, authorities said.

According to the Neptune Beach Police Department, the fire started during school hours outside a pool pump room.

Classrooms near the area were evacuated as a precaution and the fire was quickly put out.

The Police Department shared a short video of the fire on its Facebook page.

A student who was on campus at the time of the fire said he and other students had to run through a cloud of smoke to get out of harm’s way.

“Thankful that the fire was put out quickly, and that everyone is okay,” student Luke Gilboy tweeted.