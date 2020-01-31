Sources: Missing Clay County woman’s remains found in landfill search

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The remains of Susan Mauldin, a 65-year-old Fleming Island woman who’s been missing since October, were found during a search of a Georgia landfill, sources confirmed to News4Jax.

The discovery was made as a team of local, state and federal investigators recently wrapped up a multi-week search of a baseball diamond-sized area at Chesser Island Road Landfill in Charlton County.

On Friday, the FBI announced that the extensive search “yielded several items of interest” in the investigation into Mauldin’s disappearance. An FBI spokesperson said those items are now undergoing testing.

Little information was immediately released.

Investigators from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, State Attorney’s Office and FBI began searching the landfill Jan. 21. The search, which entailed 12-hour shifts, involved about 40 personnel at any given time. It’s unclear what led the investigation to zero in on the landfill.

Susan Mauldin

Mauldin has been missing a little longer than three months. She has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 23. Neighbors have told investigators and local media that the woman’s disappearance is suspicious because she would not have left town without first telling someone.

“We’re pretty sure she’s not alive," neighbor Janet Anderson previously told News4Jax. “Time has gone by so much. We still want her back. We still want closure. And she deserves that.”

The Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation, has identified a person of interest in the case. Corey Binderim, 45, is a contractor who was hired to install tiles in Mauldin’s home. He is being held at the Duval County jail on a forgery charge unrelated to the woman’s disappearance.

The Chesser Island Road Landfill is the same landfill the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office searched for the body of Joleen Cummings in 2018 without success. It’s also where Clay County Sheriff’s Office detectives found the body of 7-year-old Somer Thompson in 2009.