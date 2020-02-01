Troopers: 2 killed in Gainesville crash involving motorcycle, SUV

GAINESVILLE – Two people are dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Gainesville on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at Southwest 24th Avenue and Southwest 70th Terrace. Troopers said the SUV was attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound Southwest 24th Avenue when the motorcycle collided with the driver’s door.

The motorcycle immediately caught fire and both drivers died, according to troopers. The driver of the SUV was identified as Lula Mae Melton, 55. The motorcyclist was not immediately identified.