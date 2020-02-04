Zahn let his wife help evaluate top JEA employees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Transcripts of under-oath testimony of former CEO Aaron Zahn and senior JEA leaders paint a picture of what it was like for some to work for their former boss.

One piece of evidence collected during the city of Jacksonville’s investigation into Zahn indicates he allowed his wife to weigh in on his assistants’ work performance.

City records show Zahn hand-wrote a note on the bottom of a sheet detailing his executive assistants’ evaluation. The note read: “Family balance for CEO wife grade: 9-10 E, 6-8 M, <6 B.” E was believed to stand for excellent; M for medium and B for bad."

When asked by the city’s Office of General Counsel if it was his handwriting, he told attorneys, “It looks like it.”

JEA’s spokeswoman Kerri Stewart testified under oath that she witnessed the former CEO was ‘orally abusive’ to JEA workers. She described events when Zahn used a ‘tone and delivery, loud […] and sometimes obscene. Rarely, but sometimes obscene.”

Stewart described one situation in which she said Zahn yelled at a former chief legal officer, Jody Brooks, during a heated discussion.

“Aaron said something along the lines of, ‘Why the F can’t you just’ -- I can’t remember if it was ‘relax’ or, I can’t remember exactly what it was," Stewart testified. “It was very heated in front of the entire team."

“I don’t think being verbally abusive is a crime but it’s certainly not what we want to have as far as a culture in our city government,” said City Councilman Rory Diamond, who leads a special committee investigating the JEA. “You don’t get the best out of your people when you treat them that way.”

Under-oath testimony from the former CEO and former CFO Ryan Wannemacher also reveal senior leadership was aware of how much money the controversial PUP bonus plan could have potentially generated for upper management and other employees if JEA was sold.

Attorneys asked Zahn under oath if he, “Did the calculation before July 23?” and if, in his mind he could “see a $10 unit becoming $3,000?”

He replied, “Uh huh.”

“If you did the math, we (the city) would’ve maybe cleared nothing and they (senior JEA employees) would’ve walked away with hundreds of millions of dollars,” Diamond said.