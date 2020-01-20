City Council president forms committee to investigate JEA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A committee is being formed to investigate JEA will have subpoena powers, Jacksonville City Council President Scott Wilson announced Monday.

Wilson will formally announce the special committee and name Councilman Rory Diamond, a former federal prosecutor, will chair the committee.

Diamond, whose meeting with JEA last month was credited as one of the reasons the JEA’s board dismissed CEO Aaron Zahn just before Christmas, has told News4Jax he wants City Council to investigate the city-owned utility because it will all be out in the open and it will answer the question of who knew what was going on and when as it relates to the JEA ‘s proposed sale and a controversial bonus plan that has now been canceled.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson was investigating JEA, but announced last week she was turning the investigation over to the U.S. Justice Department.

News4Jax will livestream Wilson’s news conference announcing the specifics of the City Council special committee at 2 p.m. Monday. In addition to Diamond, Brenda Priestley Jackson and Randy Defoor are expected to attend.