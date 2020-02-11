Deputies: Please stop sharing ‘disturbing’ school fight video

INTERLACHEN, Fla. – Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating a fight Friday between two Interlachen High School students that was captured on video.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office posted a message on its Facebook page, asking anyone who has shared the video to remove it from their news feeds.

The post described the video as “graphic and disturbing," saying it showed one student being repeatedly punched by another student.

Deputies said sanctions have been placed on the aggressor, and the school is conducting its own investigation.

They said they understand the outrage of those who have shared the video online but said they wanted to remind those who have spread the video that “the student who was attacked is a victim.”

“We ask as a courtesy to this student and his family that those sharing the video, please remove it from your news feed,” the post said.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that the sheriff and Putnam County School District superintendent will speak on the incident at a 3 p.m. news conference today.

“We would like to take this opportunity to address the seriousness of bullying. If a student, parent or visitor to the school sees a behavior that is harmful to another person, report it,” the Facebook post said. “We take each and everyone of these incidents seriously and will investigate and charge as appropriate and to the highest level possible allowed by law.”