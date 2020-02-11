Putnam County deputies: Gun found on middle school campus

PALATKA, Fla. – A firearm was found Tuesday on the campus of Jenkins Middle School in Palatka, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said all students, faculty and staff are safe, but the school was placed on a modified lockdown.

Students will not be released early, deputies said.

The discovery of the gun on the middle school campus comes on the same that the sheriff and Putnam County School District superintendent will hold a news conference about a fight Friday between two Interlachen High School students that was captured on video.