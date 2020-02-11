Mayor names seven people he wants to lead JEA board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Tuesday announced seven business and community leaders that he wants to appoint to the JEA Board of Directors.

Curry’s announcement comes after the entire JEA board -- except for Kelly Flanagan -- resigned last month amid growing criticism and investigations into the proposed sale of JEA.

“These past few weeks I have held numerous conversations with local business & community leaders, elected officials, and City Council members about our municipal utility and the JEA Board of Directors,” Curry said in a media release. “I am grateful for these seven well-respected and community-minded leaders who have answered the call to serve the people of our city on the JEA board. I am confident that they are up to the task of rebuilding public trust and strengthening the future of this vital and valued community asset. My team and I look forward to working with City Council throughout the appointment process.”

The seven appointees are:

John D. Baker, II, executive chairman & CEO, FRP Holdings, Inc.

Joseph P. DiSalvo, lieutenant general, U.S. Army (ret.)

Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr., president & CEO, Edward Waters College

Dr. Leon L. Haley, Jr., CEO, UF Health Jacksonville

Marty Lanahan, executive vice president & regional president, Iberia Bank

Robert “Bobby” L. Stein, president, The Regency Group

Tom VanOsdol, senior vice president, Ascension Healthcare & ministry market executive, Ascension Florida

“These are some very smart, independent, accomplished Jacksonville citizens, and I commend Mayor Curry for these appointments. I also thank these appointees for their willingness to serve during this difficult time for JEA,“ Councilman Rory Diamond told News4Jax. "It’s the Mayor’s prerogative to make these appointments and he did a great job.“

Curry said he plans to file legislation with the Jacksonville City Council on Wednesday and that legislation will be introduced at the Feb. 25 meeting. All appointees must be confirmed by City Council.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.