Mayor: Entire JEA board resigning by end of February

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Tuesday that all six members of the JEA Board of Directors will leave their posts by the end of February.

“I’ve talked to Fred Newbill, Camille Lee-Johnson, Dane Grey and Henry Brown and each informed me it is their desire to end their service with the JEA Board of Directors. I have asked all board members, including April Green who resigned earlier today, to continue to serve until the end of February, and all agreed. Kelly Flanagan will also continue her service until her term expires on February 28th,” Curry wrote in a prepared statement.

Curry said he will work with City Council to appoint a new executive Board of Directors as soon as possible.

“To the Board of Directors, I want to thank you for your dedication and service throughout your individual terms. I am grateful for your time, contributions and the incredible commitment this has required,” Curry said.

Board Chair April Green announced her resignation at the end of the board meeting Tuesday following the board’s unanimous decision to terminate former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn with cause.

“Understanding that among their first orders of business will be rebuilding public trust and strengthening the future of this vital and valued community asset,” Curry wrote. “In conclusion, I am confident there is a positive path forward and I am focused on working together for the best interests of all citizens.”