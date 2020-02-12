Deputies say auto repair business was selling meth

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Clay County deputies acting on information that drugs were being sold out of an auto repair store in Green Cove Springs searched the business Tuesday and found 12 grams of methamphetamines, used syringes, scales pines and other drug paraphernalia.

The manager, Peter Dellapenna, and a customer were arrested at the business, located on Roswell Road just off South Oakridge Avenue. Dellapenna, 56, was charged with sales and delivery of methamphetamine. A 34-year-old female customer was charged with two misdemeanor charges of possession.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, reports that drugs were being sold during business hours had come in over the past few months.