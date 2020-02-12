79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

79ºF

Local News

Deputies say auto repair business was selling meth

Scott Johnson, Reporter/weekend anchor

Tags: Clay County, Green Cove Springs
Photo of items deputies found when serving a search warrant Tuesday.
Photo of items deputies found when serving a search warrant Tuesday. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Clay County deputies acting on information that drugs were being sold out of an auto repair store in Green Cove Springs searched the business Tuesday and found 12 grams of methamphetamines, used syringes, scales pines and other drug paraphernalia.

The manager, Peter Dellapenna, and a customer were arrested at the business, located on Roswell Road just off South Oakridge Avenue. Dellapenna, 56, was charged with sales and delivery of methamphetamine. A 34-year-old female customer was charged with two misdemeanor charges of possession.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, reports that drugs were being sold during business hours had come in over the past few months.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: