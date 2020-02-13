Reggie Brown and new attorney ask federal judge to delay sentencing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Jacksonville City Council member Reggie Brown and his new attorney are asking a federal judge to delay his upcoming sentencing on charges including conspiracy, fraud and money laundering.

Brown is currently scheduled to be sentenced on March 30, along with his co-defendant and former council member Katrina Brown. The Browns, who are not related, were convicted in October on charges that stemmed from a federally backed loan and a city grant utilized by a barbecue sauce business owned by Katrina Brown’s family. A jury found that Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown both used some of the money for personal use.

In court filings Thursday, attorney M. Alan Ceballos informed the court that he is now representing Reggie Brown, for the purposes of sentencing. Ceballos had initially represented Brown at the time of his indictment in May 2018. After Brown informed the court he was not able to afford his own legal representation, attorney Thomas Bell was appointed to defend him. Thursday’s filing notes that Brown had previously asked for a new attorney to be appointed for him, a request that was denied. According to court documents, Brown remains indigent and unable to afford his own attorney -- rather, the money to pay for his new attorney is coming from family and friends.

In a separate motion, Brown and Ceballos asked a judge to move to the sentencing from March 30 to May 25. According to the motion, any objections Brown has to a pre-sentence investigation report compiled by the government must be filed by Feb. 18, a date Ceballos noted is only two business days away. Ceballos wrote that he needs time to acquire files from Brown’s previous attorney and review the case.

This sentencing hearing has already been delayed once, from its originally scheduled date of Jan. 27. In December, attorney Curtis Fallgatter informed the court he was representing Katrina Brown during the sentencing process, after Brown had represented herself at trial. At the time, Fallgatter asked the court for a delay to the sentencing, to give additional time to review the case and prepare. The judge granted that request, moving the sentencing to March. According to Reggie Brown’s request for this new delay, Fallgatter and Katrina Brown agree to delaying the sentencing from the March date.