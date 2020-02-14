Jacksonville officer whose wife was killed in crash gets new job at UNF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officer Jack Adams, whose wife was killed in a violent crash involving a drunk driver, has left the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and taken a new job with the University of North Florida Police Department.

The photo above shows Adams standing with Chief Frank Mackesy. He was sworn in on Wednesday.

Adams was seriously injured in the December 2018 crash that killed his wife, Cathy Adams, a JSO bailiff. The couple’s teenage children were also in the car and suffered injuries that were described as minor.

Authorities said Kim Johnston was driving drunk when she slammed into the family’s SUV on I-95. She was sentenced December 2019 to 15 years in prison for the DUI crash.

The family had been returning home from watching Mandarin High School’s state football championship win in Orlando.

After the sentencing, Jack Adams told News4Jax that he truly forgives the woman who killed the love of his life.

RELATED: Extended interview with Officer Jack Adams and the couple’s children

“I believe that in order for me to fully heal I can’t linger," he said. “The only way that I would be able to fully heal is if I forgave her for what she did to our family.”