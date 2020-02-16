Deadly shooting overnight in Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Neighbors woke up to crime tape and police lights early Sunday morning. By dawn, they learned a person died in a shooting on Downing Street near King Street.

The incident happened near the King Street bar, across the street from Carmine’s Pizza. Downing Street remains roped off with crime tape.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, off-duty officers who were in the area heard multiple gunshots. They started asking around and people outside directed the officers to the back of a closed business where they found the victim in the road.

Witnesses told News4Jax that they knew the victim of this shooting, who they say was shot and killed after a fight during a night out.

Homicide detectives are interviewing multiple witnesses. They’re asking anyone else who may have information to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.