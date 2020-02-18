’I feel like shooting up the school’: Teen girl in Flagler County arrested after text threat

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old female high school student was arrested Monday after she was accused of sending a threatening text message to a friend, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The text message was spotted Sunday by a concerned parent who was monitoring her child’s text messages.

“I feel like shooting up the school and then living in solitary confinement for the rest of my days,” the text message read, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The parent reported the message to the Sheriff’s Office and the teenage girl was later arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office said the teen was a new member of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Explorers program, a “program designed to build strong relationships between teens and law enforcement officers while teaching participants about the law enforcement profession.”

Sheriff’s Explorer supervisors said they never observed any issues or had any problems with her in the program and her membership was ended after her arrest.

“It is very unfortunate that a person who showed interest in becoming a law enforcement officer would make threats of this kind. That is not a type of behavior tolerated by our Sheriff’s Explorers or anyone else for that matter,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I commend the parent who was doing the right thing and monitoring their child’s activity on their phone and saw this message and reported it. This type of parenting should be praised. We hope this student gets the help that she is crying out for.”

The girl was arrested and accused of sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, a felony, and taken to a juvenile facility in Daytona Beach.