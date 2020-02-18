Man found shot dead at hotel in Southpoint

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is relying on surveillance footage to catch the person or persons who shot a man to death at the Hometown Inn and Suites on Mustang Road.

According to police, the multiple gunshots rang out before midnight. When officers arrived, they quickly responded to the third floor of the hotel and to the room from where the gunshots were heard.

They called for an answer from outside of the room. When there was no response, police forced their way in.

Inside they found a man dead with several gunshot wounds. He has not been identified but an investigator said the man appeared to be about 25 to 30-years-old.

JSO said there are obvious signs of foul play but at this point in the investigation, there are no suspects and no witnesses. Surveillance footage from the hotel may help bridge the gap.