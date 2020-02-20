59ºF

City Council committee approves plans for San Marco apartments

Project goes to the full council next week

Tags: Jacksonville, San Marco
File photo of San Marco Square
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City Council’s Land Use & Zoning Committee -- after a marathon session -- Wednesday night approved plans for the Park Place at San Marco apartment development.

The proposed development, which includes a 133-unit apartment complex and a two-story parking garage, has drawn opposition from residents who believe it would be too tall.

The project goes to the full council next week.

