City Council committee approves plans for San Marco apartments
Project goes to the full council next week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City Council’s Land Use & Zoning Committee -- after a marathon session -- Wednesday night approved plans for the Park Place at San Marco apartment development.
The proposed development, which includes a 133-unit apartment complex and a two-story parking garage, has drawn opposition from residents who believe it would be too tall.
