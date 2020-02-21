Jacksonville launches crime-fighting program for hotels

Jacksonville has launched a new crime and safety initiative focused on the tourism industry.

City, police, and tourism leaders announced Friday the creation of the “Tourism Industry and Public Safety Alliance” or TIPSA.

City Councilman Danny Becton, Visit Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and several local hotel owners held a meeting Friday to explain the program, which is designed to get those in the hotel community to share information with each other in the spirit of “see something, say something.”

It’s not meant to replace 911 calls, but can be used like a “Next Door” app community for hotel owners to share observations and ideas with other owners and JSO.

Becton began the initiative just over a year ago alongside Visit Jacksonville, FRLA, JSO and several concerned local hotel owners to reinforce the fact that the “safety of Jacksonville visitors is our No. 1 priority.”

Ahead of Friday’s announcement, Duval County hotel owners and general managers met to learn about the program, the benefits of joining, and the opportunities that could come from TIPSA as it evolves.

TIPSA will allow the local industry to be proactive in preventing crime at area hotels by opening a line of communication among hotel owners and general managers and Jacksonville police that will become a key tool in reporting and identifying suspicious activity.

“We’re really exchanging information, so when an individual comes on our property and is checking door locks, going around car doors and checking them, I do a call for service, (the) Sheriff’s Office comes out, (and) the person is gone," said Fred Pozin, with the Ramada Conference Center in Mandarin. "But if I let folks know in my industry, ‘This is who we’re looking for. This is the type of individual you may want to look at. We caught them on camera. Keep an eye out for this person.’ That’s what it’s really about.”

TIPSA has 3 main components:

Basic safety standards ALL HOTELS should comply with: Check ID at check-in Keep track of previous incident reports and provide all front desk employees access to it Standardized payment procedures, locks & key security Develop an internal protocol for suspicious activity awareness and reporting

Enhanced communication & access to JSO JSO Assistant Chief for Zone 3 Paul Restivo will spearhead this effort for JSO JSO has created an exclusive email account where hoteliers can share information directly to them on suspicious activities and incidents.

Hoteliers to join new peer-to-peer WhatsApp thread There is a newly formed WhatsApp group for hoteliers & key JSO personnel to maintain constant communication on suspicious activities.



The WhatsApp group and the JSO email are a peer to peer information sharing group and NOT a crime reporting tool. All crime activity should be reported to JSO via the emergency (911) or non-emergency number (904-630-0500).

TIPSA is a pilot program for Duval County but the hope is to expand it to other counties and have it become the standard prevention effort for the area.