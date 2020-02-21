St. Augustine family to appear on Nickelodeon’s ‘The Crystal Maze’

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind student and her family are set to appear on Nickelodeon’s The Crystal Maze game show Friday.

The Crystal Maze is a British game show in which a team of contestants take on a range of challenges, a release said.

A family who currently lives in St. Augustine was selected to play. Priscilla, an 11-year-old student at the FSDB, will be the team captain during the game. Her sisters will be her teammates: Savannah, 22; Olivia, 16; Caroline, 13. Mom, June Ann LeFors, is also joining her daughters, giving them the title of “Girl Power.”

June Ann LeFors, an ASL specialist at FSDB, told News4Jax that her family is one of just a few U.S. families to participate. She said what makes her family stand out is that they all have different levels of hearing.

“I have six daughters. Three of them have different levels. One is Deaf and two are unilateral, which means that they are completely deaf in one ear and hard of hearing in the other ear. Five out of eight of us are Deaf, and everyone uses American Sign Language."

The family was given the opportunity to be on the show after the casting team at Emmy Award-Winning Bunim/Murray Productions (producers of A&E’s Deaf Out Loud) reached out.

LeFors said filming took one full day and they stayed in the UK for eight days visiting Scotland, Wales and other parts of England.

They could win a grand prize of $25,000!

The episode is set to air on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 7 p.m. LeFors told News4Jax her family and friends are having a watch party for the show.

More about the show:

Nickelodeon’s The Crystal Maze is an all-new version of the legendary UK hit series with Comedian/writer Adam Conover as host.

The Crystal Maze will feature Adam Conover as the Maze Master, charged with guiding one family team through physical and mental challenges set within an elaborate labyrinth of four giant and immersive themed zones: Aztec, Eastern, Futuristic and Industrial.

In each episode, the youngest family member takes on the role of team Captain. The successful completion of escape-room style challenges are rewarded with a “time crystal” granting the family five seconds in the centerpiece final zone called the Crystal Dome. The more crystals gathered throughout the game, the more time each family has for a dramatic clock countdown challenge inside the iconic Dome for a chance to win up to $25,000