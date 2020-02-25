Mom says teen killed never got into trouble

CALLAHAN, Fla. – The mother of a 16-year-old shot and killed after leaving West Nassau High School with some other students Monday afternoon called him an amazing young man who was never in any trouble.

Deputies said Trent Ford was shot in the chest while in a car with four other students in the Spring Lake Estates neighborhood off Lem Turner Road. He died at UF Health Jacksonville.

His mother, Paige Hall, said he was a sophomore who loved playing football, kept up his grades up and was described as a jokester who had lots of friends.

“He just wanted to play football. He didn’t care where he went, where he played, he just wanted to play football," said his mother, Paige Hall. “He worked every day, so hard. He wanted to go to college and play ball. He had so many friends.”

A teammate on the West Nassau Warriors also commented on Trent’s uplifting personality.

“When he’s on the field, he’s always serious. But when we’re not playing, he’s always funny, always got you laughing every time," Green said. "If you got your head down, he’ll pick it right up. He was always a good person to talk to.”

Hall said she learned after his death that he recently signed up to be an organ donor.

“His heart was so big. He was so special,” Hall said.

Trent had an older brother and younger sister.

“He had other brothers and sisters as well from his dad’s side, and they were younger than him," Hall said. "They looked up to him just as much as his little sister did.”

The family is working to plan Trent’s funeral. Hall said he will be buried in his football jersey.

“Trent, I’m going to miss you brother. Just rest in peace. I love you, man," Green said.

West Nassau had counselors on campus Tuesday for students who needed to talk and the school would be increased security because of the shooting. Backpacks were searched and students were checked with wands as they arrived for class.

Nassau County deputies said three teens -- ages 16 and 17 -- are in custody. As of Tuesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office had not released names or filed charges but said they believe Trent was shot after a confrontation over a drug deal. Deputies added that the boy they believe pulled the trigger had a previous arrest on a weapons charge.

“The person that killed my son, his life is ruined and my son is dead. He’s not coming back. It is not worth it," Hall said. "These kids just show these guns around, all this violence. It’s ridiculous and they’re killing each other!”