How are Jacksonville area schools preparing for possible coronavirus outbreak?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the United States braces for a possible coronavirus outbreak, public health officials are urging parents to ask their school districts about contingency plans.

News4Jax went county by county to find out what local schools are doing to prepare after coronavirus cases in Iran, Italy and South Korea over the past few days have prompted U.S. health officials to warn Americans to get ready for a worst-case scenario.

One thing is clear: Everyone’s lives will be disrupted in one way or another if cases of coronavirus break out in the Jacksonville area. There’s the possibility of school and daycare closures and a need to transition to continuing education online.

“It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of when this will happen and how many people in this country will become infected," said Anne Schuchat, Centers for Disease Control.

Already in Florida schools, officials are keeping a close eye on total absences and the number of students who visit the clinic.

News4Jax checked with our local school districts starting in Baker County where school officials say they are giving thought to internet-based schooling if an outbreak were to happen.

In St. Johns County, officials said: “In the event that the CDC, FLDOE and DOH deem it necessary to close school or alter academic instruction, the superintendent would work with the school board and administrators to determine an academic plan...even if it was not within a traditional classroom setting.”

Duval County School officials were asked if there is staff trained to recognize the symptoms of coronavirus in schools.

“If necessary, training would be provided to clinic staff by the Florida Department of Health nurses assigned to each school,” a spokesperson told News4Jax.

When it comes to early dismissals and or closures DCPS said “we will take our direction from the Florida Department of health’s Epidermally Department who is now in close contact with the CDC.”

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is planning to meet with Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ office to discuss preparing the state’s firefighters for a potential outbreak.

“We have an Emergency Operations Center that’s a city department that’s led by experts and professionals. In fact we will be meeting this week. CFO Jimmy Patronis is coming over to make sure we’re all on the same page and let people know we don’t see a threat now but you have to be prepared because you watch what’s happening,” Curry told News4Jax.

Patronis’ office said they’ll specifically talk about firefighter preparedness.

Patronis said first responders are concerned the coronavirus will need a multi-regional response, meaning they may need to move assets around the state.

As for schools, News4Jax is still waiting to hear back from Clay, Putnam, and Nassau County about their plans moving forward.