Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Soutel Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was walking in Northwest Jacksonville Saturday evening when he was killed in a hit-and-run crash, according to loved ones and police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash happened on Soutel Drive near New Kings Road.

Family members identified the victim as 34-year-old Lynard Green. They said his body was found lying on the side of the road by another driver later on in the evening. As of Wednesday, police said that they did not have any information about the vehicle that hit him.

“I don’t see how you could do that. I don’t see how your conscience could let you do that because you don’t know what you did,” said Lynard Green’s father, Stephen Green. “I’m not good at all. I just made arrangements to bury my son.”

Lynard Green’s cousin, Rochelle Green, said it’s frustrating because there are no reported witnesses. “It’s just really really bothering me that nobody knows nothing,” she said.

The Sheriff’s Office told News4Jax that at first Green’s injuries did not appear life-threatening, but he later died at the hospital. Family members said Green was a well-known and loved man who grew up in Jacksonville and liked to walk.

News4Jax records show there have been 50 deadly hit-and-runs, including Saturday’s crash, in Duval County since 2015. News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said most hit-and-run crashes are eventually solved, but there is a lot of evidence that has to be compiled -- including witness testimony, physical evidence at the scene and nearby surveillance video.

“Hit-and-run cases are complex because you have a crime there, but not every piece of the puzzle for that particular crime,” Jefferson said.

Anyone with information about Saturday’s crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Funeral services for Lynard Green will be held at 11 a.m. March 7 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church at 2825 San Diego Road. There will also be a public viewing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 6 at Sarah Carter Funeral Home at 6665 New Kings Road.