FHP: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday evening on Beach Boulevard, just east of Interstate 295, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to troopers, a man was fatally struck just before 8 p.m. by a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck on Beach Boulevard near Huffman Boulevard. Troopers said the driver of the pickup did not stay at the scene.

The Highway Patrol said it was working to see whether a nearby Wawa convenience store had any surveillance video.

Anyone who sees the pickup -- which troopers said has damage to the right, front area -- is asked to call the Highway Patrol.

Duval County Fatality. Hit and Run Crash. Beach Blvd near Huffman Blvd. Vehicle vs. Pedestrian. Veh fled scene. Roadway blocked.

🔸Possibly a White Toyota Tundra pickup w/ right front damage. 🔸Please lookout for similar vehicles & damage.

🔸Call *FHP for reporting. pic.twitter.com/rexALl4JPP — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) February 25, 2020

At last check, all westbound lanes of Beach Boulevard were closed just prior to the Florida State College at Jacksonville South Campus, and traffic was diverted through the Wawa parking lot.