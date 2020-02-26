Police looking for adult man who never came home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Jacksonville sheriff’s officers are looking for a missing adult who was last seen Tuesday night. According to a press release, David Walls left an unspecified location to go home around 7:30 p.m.

Family members said he never arrived back home. Walls is diagnosed with diabetes. Family members said they aren’t sure if he has his medication with him.

Walls is believed to be driving a white 2012 GMC Sierra with the Florida tag 0319QW.

David Walls is believed to be traveling in a vehicle similar to this one pictured.

If you know anything about Walls whereabouts, you’re asking to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.