Jacksonville teacher accused of stealing Adderall from coworker’s purse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville teacher accused of stealing another teacher’s prescription drugs will likely avoid jail time, Duval County court records show.

Megan Mary Jones, 28, was freed on her own recognizance Feb. 22, a day after she was booked into the Duval County jail on a felony charge of theft of a controlled substance, according to the jail log.

Jones, whose arrest report lists her as a teacher at Duval Charter School at Southside, was arrested after a complaint was filed about Adderall pills that were stolen from another teacher’s purse.

The victim told police the prescription bottle contained three pills when she left it in her purse behind her desk the morning of Feb. 19. The bottle was empty when she returned around lunchtime.

After reviewing surveillance video recorded in the hallway, investigators determined that Jones was the only person to enter the teacher’s classroom while it was unattended, according to her arrest report.

Court records show Jones’ case has been referred to a pre-trial diversion program, which means she would not face jail time unless she violates the terms of the court-ordered program.