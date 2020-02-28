Parents concerned, frustrated after Highlands Middle students exposed to pepper spray

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A total of 41 students at Highlands Middle School were hospitalized Friday after they were exposed to pepper spray in the school’s gymnasium, according to a spokesperson for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

As parents arrived to pick up their children, they spotted numerous police lights and ambulances. Some concerned mothers and fathers were still trying to piece together exactly what happened.

“We were all in the bleachers in the gym and everybody started coughing at the same time, and it was like, we couldn’t breathe and our lungs were hurting,” said one student, who asked not to be identified. “We all ran out of the gym.”

According to the school administration, parents of students should have received a robocall explaining the situation. Some said they never got that call.

“I’m extremely upset, you know, like why didn’t the school contact us and let us know like immediately? Why did my children have to contact me and let me know what’s going on," said Johnny Blalock.

Rachael, Blalock’s daughter, said she was in the gymnasium.

“I started coughing, like heavily. I couldn’t breathe,” the 12-year-old said. “I didn’t know what to do.”

READ: 41 students hospitalized after pepper spray incident at middle school

According to Blalock, she received a phone call informing her that her daughter had been hospitalized after she’d arrived at the school.

“About an hour of being here at the school. The school didn’t tell me. The hospital called me and told me my daughter was there,” Blalock said. “There was about, like, 10 parents in the office.”

Some parents told News4Jax they planned to issue a complaint to the school district. As of Friday evening, students were scheduled to return to class Monday.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Chief Keith Powers said students were transported to area hospitals out of an abundance of caution.

“All of them had very, very minor injuries," Powers said.

Duval County School Police reviewed surveillance video and established multiple persons of interest, but Director Michael Edwards said some of those people were treated for exposure and released from school.

“Based on the circumstances in this case, I think the best thing to do is meet with them on Monday,” Edwards said, but later added that might change as their investigation continues over the weekend.