School remembers West Nassau High football player who died in shooting

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Close friends, family and fellow students got together Thursday night to remember the life of a 16-year-old West Nassau High School football player who died in a shooting.

Investigators said Trent Fort was shot and killed in Callahan on Monday afternoon.

More than a hundred people paid their respects during a vigil Thursday night. Candles filled the stadium of the high school, where many say he’ll be remembered as being a great person both on and off the field.

“I am so grateful and Trenton was so special and is such a special kid," said Paige Hall, Fort’s mother. “He didn’t deserve this, and these people here -- I have no words for West Nassau and the town of Callahan. Everybody, the churches, our pastors, our family, friends, they have went above and beyond. The love and support for Trenton, and that just speaks miles for me.”

Chaz Davis, a teammate, shared kind words about Fort, saying the 16-year-old could make anyone laugh.

“He was always in the car with me, so we were always singing. Whatever it was -- rap, country music, anything. We were always just having a good time," Davis said.

Investigators say Fort was shot and killed in the Spring Lake Estates Neighborhood on Monday afternoon. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said there was a confrontation during a drug deal.

“My son was in the wrong place at the wrong time," Hall said. "My son got shot and killed, and he should be here today. It’s nonsense. It’s gun violence, and it’s ridiculous.”

The teen’s parents said Fort had dreams of playing football in college and the NFL. The family plans to lay him to rest on Saturday.

“He was an amazing kid," said Thareus Fort, the father. "We were so blessed to have him as our son. We really thank God for allowing us to have the 16 years with him that we got.”