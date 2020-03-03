Hundreds attend ’Largest Gathering of Veterans’ event in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There was a record-breaking turnout for the Vets4Vets event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena over the weekend.

The free event, gathering veterans from all over northeast Florida, aims to Inform, Connect, Organize and Unite veterans and to ensure “veterans are respected and recognized for their service, always receive the benefits and entitlements they were promised and earned and ensure all veterans are given a fair deal.”

The event featured key speakers, benefits and services, a hot buffet luncheon, and more.

Vets4Vets of Northeast Florida told News4Jax that gatherings are held quarterly and always on a Saturday morning and are operated by both veteran and community volunteers.

NE FL Vets4Vets was started in 2013 by the Semper Fidelis Society, founder Robert P. Adelhelm, Lt Col USMC. and Anthony D’Aleo, Vietnam Veterans #1046 Chapter, with about 15 veterans, a box of donuts and coffee.

The Vets4Vets movement has grown over the last several years to now encompass the main floor of the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

There are no dues or fees charged, it is a movement of veterans and family members, the organization told News4Jax.

For more information, follow Vets4Vets of Northeast Florida on Facebook.