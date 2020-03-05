Duval County Public Schools rehires exonerated police officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four months after felony charges against a Duval County Public Schools police officer were dropped, the school district is welcoming him back to the force.

On Thursday, the school district announced it was rehiring Sean MacMaster after he was exonerated of all charges stemming from a Michigan sex crimes case. MacMaster, 46, who passed a polygraph test and a psychological evaluation, will return to duty starting on March 16.

“We are pleased that MacMaster, a highly valued and experienced law enforcement officer, is back among our team of police officers working to keep our schools secure and our students and staff safe,” district spokesman Tracy Pierce said.

Pierce said MacMaster will not return to the police force as a lieutenant because there currently are no vacancies at that rank, but he said MacMaster would be considered alongside other qualified candidates should there be an opening in the future.

MacMaster was arrested last May on an out-of-state warrant charging him with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child. But in December, a Michigan judge dropped those charges after the state’s attorney general filed a motion to dismiss without prejudice.

The case came under scrutiny after an investigation by Detroit’s WXYZ-TV found serious flaws with the allegations, which appear to have spawned from a custody battle between MacMaster and his ex-wife. WXYZ found that MacMaster’s ex-wife shopped the allegations to several different police agencies.

Even though the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and Child Protective Services did not pursue the case due to a lack of evidence of abuse, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office picked it up, the television station reported. Nessel did not say why she authorized the arrest warrant.

MacMaster, who passed three polygraphs during the investigation, also produced a recording of his ex-wife offering to “make this go away” if he terminated his parental rights, according to the report.

The case was also called into question after Nessel’s office reopened all cases handled by ex-Assistant Attorney General Brian Kolodziej, who resigned rather than be fired once authorities found out he had a relationship with a sexual assault victim whose case he oversaw.